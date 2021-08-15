Mithril Trading Up 36.4% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $62.14 million and $18.72 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.75 or 0.00555105 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

