Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MTLHY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

