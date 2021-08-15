Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MIELY remained flat at $$27.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $33.90.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.