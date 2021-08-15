Mizuho Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $175.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

DASH opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

