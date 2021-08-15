Mizuho Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $17.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $13.77 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.