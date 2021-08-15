MobileGo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,891.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $73,891.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

