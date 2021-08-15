Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Up 12.2% This Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $761,541.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00867973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

