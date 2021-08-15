Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Mogo stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a PE ratio of 303.15 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth $571,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth $427,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth $3,814,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

