Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.15 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.