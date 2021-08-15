Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mogo traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.94. 60,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 421,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$533.60 million and a PE ratio of -41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

About Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

