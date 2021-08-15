Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.93.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

