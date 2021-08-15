Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.93.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

