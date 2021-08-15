monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.19

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $264.19 and last traded at $261.44, with a volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

