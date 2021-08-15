Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $17.01.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

