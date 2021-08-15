Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $34.89.

GLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

