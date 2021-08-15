Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of MEG opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

