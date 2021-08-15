Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ONB stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

