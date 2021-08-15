Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 883.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68.

