Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 883.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68.

