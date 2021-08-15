Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EDD opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.