Morgan Stanley Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,665.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

