Morgan Stanley Has $14.23 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

