Morgan Stanley Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.69.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.