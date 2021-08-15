Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays set a $3.20 target price on shares of M&G and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

