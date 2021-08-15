Moringa Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Moringa Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. Moringa Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACAU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,434,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,504,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,791,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,846,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

