Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the July 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Moxian stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Moxian has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

