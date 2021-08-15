Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 33771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $513.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).
