Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 33771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $513.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

