Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NANX stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
