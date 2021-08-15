Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

