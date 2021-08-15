National Bank Financial Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.45 and a 1-year high of C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.