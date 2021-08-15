National Bank Financial Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$46.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.00.

AFN opened at C$28.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The company has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,869.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.06. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

