National Bank Financial Trims Metro (TSE:MRU) Target Price to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRU. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

MRU stock opened at C$63.87 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

