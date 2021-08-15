National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$489.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

