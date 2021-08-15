National Bankshares Increases Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $80.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.42. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after buying an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 118,566 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

