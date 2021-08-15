National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 308,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.