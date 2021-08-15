Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $20.61. Natura &Co shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 4,247 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCO. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $26,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,763 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Natura &Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

