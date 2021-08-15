Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

