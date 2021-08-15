Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,154. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $250,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,411. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,095 shares of company stock worth $1,037,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

