Needham & Company LLC Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $147.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.30.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.