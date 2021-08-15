Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

DEI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

