Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

