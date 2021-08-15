Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

