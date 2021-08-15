Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in National Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

