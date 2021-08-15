Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

