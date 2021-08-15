Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

