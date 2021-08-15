NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -531.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
