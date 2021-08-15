NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -531.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

