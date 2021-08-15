New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.30. New Gold shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 23,995 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 578,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

