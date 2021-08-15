New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 491,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

