New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after buying an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

