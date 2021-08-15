NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,113 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

