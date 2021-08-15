NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

